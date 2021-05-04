State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is helping to stock the shelves of SIUE’s campus food pantry, having recently delivered donations of peanut butter and other items her office collected for the Cougar Cupboard.
“The Cougar Cupboard plays a critical role in making sure students and staff at SIUE have access to food throughout the year,” Stuart said. “The need for food assistance has increased significantly since the pandemic began, so I was happy to see so many donations come in to replace items that were running low and support the fight against hunger.”
Stuart hosted a food drive during April, dubbed Peanut Butter for the Pantry, as peanut butter is one of the Cougar Cupboard’s most requested items. The pantry opened in fall 2018 and serves individuals and families affiliated with SIUE facing food insecurity. For more information about accepted donations or to volunteer in the Cougar Cupboard, email cougarcupboard@siue.edu.
“I appreciate everyone who donated to make the food drive a success,” said Stuart. “Especially with the end of the semester approaching, these items will help members of our campus community stay healthy and productive.”
*see attached photo*
Photo: Stuart (right) dropped off donations of peanut butter to Arieanna Morris, a graduate assistant in charge of the Cougar Cupboard.