After concluding a monthlong collection drive of menstrual hygiene items, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) delivered donations to Soup-n-Share to be distributed to Madison County individuals who lack access to period products.
“There are some families in our community who struggle to afford period supplies, especially during the pandemic,” Stuart said. “No one should have to decide between buying food or menstrual hygiene products. I try to host these collection drives a few times a year to help meet the demand for products locally.”
Stuart partnered with the Soup-n-Share Outreach Program to host a menstrual hygiene drive during March. All collected donations will be part of Soup-n-Share’s food pantry and will be given to individuals in need across Madison County.
“I want to thank everyone who donated period products to make this drive a success,” Stuart said. “These donations will go a long way in helping individuals in our community experience their period with dignity.”