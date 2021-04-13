State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) are teaming up to host a free paper shredding and electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, in the teacher parking lot at Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road.
“Many of us have old documents with personal information piling up at home, and this event provides residents the opportunity to safely and conveniently dispose of them,” Stuart said. “Shredding documents is an easy way to prevent identity theft, as you’re getting rid of paperwork you no longer need.”
Face coverings and social distancing are required for this event, which is free and open to the public. Because the shred truck has a maximum capacity, documents will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of up to two boxes per person. All items to be shredded will be locked in the shred truck to ensure confidentiality before being transported for destruction.
Community members can also drop off their personally owned electronics for recycling, including computers and accessories, mobile devices, home office items, home entertainment, and servers and data centers. Computers will be wiped of all personal information before they are recycled.
“If you’re spring cleaning, please mark your calendar for this event to safely destroy personal documents and recycle any old electronics you have at home,” Stuart said. “I’m glad to bring these services to area residents and look forward to a successful event.”