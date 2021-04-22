State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is partnering with the SIUE Cougar Cupboard to collect peanut butter for the pantry. The donations can be dropped off at Cougar Cupboard, at Kimmel Student Involvement Center at SIUE, and Stuart’s office at 2105 Vandalia Unit No. 16 in Collinsville.
“Across our communities, individuals are facing insecurity, including faculty, staff, and students at our universities and the pandemic has only increased this need,” Stuart said. “The Cougar Cupboard helps to make sure the students and staff have access to food throughout the year. Peanut butter is a great item because it is shelf-stable and needs no preparation for consumption, and many students in need don’t always have access to kitchens.”
Stuart is collecting jars of peanut butter for the Cougar Cupboard because it is one of their most high-need items. As the pandemic has continued, families are facing difficult choices when deciding between what basic needs they can afford. Cougar Cupboard provides a food pantry for students, faculty, and staff at SIUE and allows for them to get food once a month. In addition to peanut butter, donations of other non-perishable items will be accepted.
“Next time you’re at the grocery store, please consider picking some jars of peanut butter or other non-perishable items for someone who needs it in our community,” continued Stuart. “Thank you to Cougar Cupboard for partnering with my office to provide these resources to SUIe students, faculty, and staff.”