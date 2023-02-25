Democrat State Representative Katie Stuart of Edwardsville cancelled a constituent coffee event in Collinsville on Saturday over safety concerns. Stuart’s office issued a statement late Friday stating that due to threats and the spread of false information over a bathroom privacy and safety bill she’s sponsoring, they decided to postpone the event.
House Bill 1286 would allow for the creation of multi-stall, gender-neutral bathrooms in new construction. It does not require the facilities, but sets up guidelines for privacy within them should they be included in the design. Stuart’s office says “out-of-touch special interests are manufacturing controversy where none should be and are preventing people from participating in democracy.” Her office plans to reschedule the event at a later date.