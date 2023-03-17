Governor JB Pritzker is hoping to pass a budget that will, among other things, increase funding for schools by 7%. Democrat State Representative Katie Stuart of Edwardsville is a member of the Higher Education Committee and is a former math teacher, and supports the plan.
She says Illinois suffers from “brain drain,” in which students leave for college, but many do not return to the state.
The proposed budget calls for an additional $100 million investment in Monetary Award Program (MAP) Grants, which provide assistance to eligible students demonstrating financial need and do not need to be repaid. As of last year, every student eligible for a MAP Grant received one.