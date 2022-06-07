Since the announcement a little over a week ago, interest in tickets for the Boyz II Men concert in Alton later this year has been good, according to the head of the Amphitheater Commission. At 7pm on August 21, the Grammy award-winning R&B group will perform at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, fulfilling a quest by local organizers that began shortly before the pandemic hit.
There is no physical location currently where you can buy tickets, but Dan Herkert, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair tells The Big Z how you can go about getting yours.
VIP tickets are $120 per person, reserved tickets are $69.50 per person, and general admission tickets are $42.50 per person. To order your tickets, go to www.Metrotix.com