There's strong demand for the new COVID-19 booster shot according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. More than 188,000 people have received the new booster since it first became available two weeks ago.
It offers protection from the original strain of the virus and the Omicron variant says state public health spokesperson Mike Claffey.
You can search for locations that offer the new booster on the website: vaccines.gov. Claffey says there have been more than 17,000 new cases of covid this past week, not counting those that tested positive at home, and 74 additional people have died.