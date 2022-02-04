Road crews have been pushing snow for days, and with the sun and chemicals on the roads, Friday saw much-improved travel conditions. IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe tells The Big Z while drifting snow was an issue Thursday night, he is hopeful the melting formed a crust on top of the snowpack to lessen that possibility going forward.
He tells The Big Z the equipment also held up well but notes they have had to tend to the blades on many of the plows.
Monroe thanks motorists for giving trucks plenty of room, noting there were only two incidents with plows over the course of the 72-hour event. You can check on statewide road conditions here: https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/WinterConditions/index.html