The Illinois RiverWatch Network is offering stream health monitor training workshops across the state in March, including here in Madison County.
There’s one March 18th in Godfrey and one in Alton on March 24th.
Hannah Griffis is a volunteer coordinator for RiverWatch:
No experience is needed to attend a workshop.
There is a $50 fee that gets you a RiverWatch manual and materials.
A registration form is available at https://conta.cc/3ltLaol
For more details on the program, visit www.ngrrec.org/RiverWatch or email Hannah Griffis at hgriffis@lc.edu