Storms rolled through the area Saturday evening causing power outages and property damage as straight-line winds, large hail and possible tornadoes cut a path through the bi-state region.
More than 6,000 Illinois residents are without power this morning according to Ameren Illinois with another 15,000 without power in Missouri.
Radar confirmed tornadoes were reported by the National Weather Service in Valley Park, Mo., and Waterloo, Belleville, Alhambra and Hecker in Illinois. There was also a radar-indicated tornado in the skies above Bethalto with a storm spotter reporting visual verification. There were no reports of touchdowns in Bethalto or Alhambra, but significant damage was reported in Ballwin, Missouri, and Valmeyer and Hecker, Illinois with reports of damaged roofs to homes and businesses, downed power polls and snapped tree branches.
Emily Allsman is a student at Southwest Illinois College in Belleville.
Two-inch hail was reported near Meramec Caverns and reports of overturned vehicles were scattered along Interstate 55 in Illinois.
A power outage shut down MetroLink between Memorial Hospital in Belleville and the Shiloh-Scott MetroLink Stations. Shuttles were used to transport riders by bus between the hospital, Swansea, Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College and Shiloh-Scott Stations causing delays of 30 to 60 minutes.
The start of the St. Louis CITY SC game was delayed as fans were told to shelter in place. The delay continued after the storms passed through due to lightning in the area.
It could take days for the National Weather Service to investigate and confirm the reported tornadoes.