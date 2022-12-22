The snow and bitter cold came in on time, but not quite as advertised. The original forecast called for 2-4 inches of snow, with the possibility of more liquid precipitation before switching over to all snow, but there was little of that before the snowflakes began to fall.
IDOT Engineer Joe Monroe tells The Big Z they were concerned about a flash freeze at the beginning of the event.
He says there is still concern for blowing and drifting snow this evening and into the overnight but is hopeful crews can make good progress once the sun comes up in the morning. Roads maintained by the various counties, cities, townships, and municipalities are a mixed bag of conditions. You can keep up with statewide road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com