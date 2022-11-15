With the looming retirement of Chief Judge William A. Mudge, Circuit Judge Steve Stobbs has been selected to serve as the next Chief Judge of the Third Judicial Circuit for a two-year term. He will begin serving as the new Chief Judge on December 5. Judge Mudge is retiring on December 4.
It was a unanimous choice on by the other Circuit Judges to send Stobbs to the Chief Judge position. Stobbs was elected Circuit Judge as a Republican in 2020 after first serving as an Associate Judge for fourteen years. Prior to his judicial career, Stobbs served as a member of the Madison County Board representing Godfrey. Since 2013, Stobbs has served as the Presiding Judge over the county’s asbestos docket. Stobbs will continue to serve as Presiding Judge of that docket in addition to his duties as Chief Judge. Chief Judge Stobbs was first licensed to practice law in 1994.