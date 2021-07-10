The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is offering a program designed to reduce communication barriers with first responders.
The P.I.N program, which stands for Potentially Impaired or Non-Verbal, started in October 2020. Anyone living in Madison County can place a color-coded sticker on a window in his or her vehicle and residence. The sticker tells first responders the person may not be able to communicate in a traditional way.
Sheriff’s Capt. Kristopher Tharp said traffic stops can be hazardous because of communication barriers. An officer could interpret hand motions as a move toward a weapon.
People can opt out of the free program at any time and provide as much or as little information as they want.
St. John’s Community Care, a ministry that provides services for senior citizens and people with disabilities, partnered with the Sheriff’s Office and Madison County TRIAD to develop the program.
To sign up, visit the TRIAD or Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages, https://www.facebook.com/MCSOTRIADIL or https://www.facebook.com/madisoncountyilsheriff; or call Madison County TRIAD at (618) 296-2800 or Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-6087.