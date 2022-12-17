We’ve had a few threats of winter weather with more likely in the coming months. Winter can feel like an eternity, but according to an educator with the University of Illinois Extension just because the weather is unpleasant doesn’t mean you can’t stay active.
The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of exercise throughout the week for basic heart health. Often in the winter months motivation to stay active wanes. But Kris Juelfs tells The Big Z it’s important to stay active.
She also recommends keeping things simple, and intense exercise isn’t necessarily what you need to strive for. Even a living room dance party counts.