After a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the Staunton School District has switched to full-remote learning for the next week. In a note from the district to parents and the community, the Macoupin County Health Department advised the district to take the temporary measure to help slow down a recent spike in cases among young people. The district has also canceled all extracurricular activities through Aug. 29.
In addition, any Staunton student who attends a Mount Olive or Gillespie classroom will be expected to stay home. The plan is to allow those students not under quarantine to return to in-person learning Monday, Aug. 30. The district custodial staff will thoroughly sanitize all district buildings and classrooms in an effort to help slow the further spread of COVID-19. For more information from the district, visit https://www.stauntonschools.org/article/515985?org=district.