A Staunton man was arrested this week on suspicion of possessing and sharing child pornography in a case that included a tip from police in Bethalto. 29-year-old Steffan A. Davidson is charged in Macoupin County Court with 11 counts of child pornography after a month-long investigation by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department. He’s facing a single count of possessing child pornography in Madison County.
According to public documents, it is alleged that Davidson possessed at least 11 images of child pornography depicting minors. It is alleged that Davidson distributed, but did not produce, approximately 4 videos. Authorities in Macoupin County were tipped off to the alleged activity earlier this year. Police in Bethalto received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible child pornography at an address in the village also linked to Davidson. Bethalto Police then worked with police in Staunton, Macoupin County Sheriff, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to build a case and execute the search warrant on Tuesday.