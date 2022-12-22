Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Windy with snow showers this morning evolving to a steady snow for the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Morning high of 28F with temps falling sharply to near 0. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Areas of blowing snow. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.