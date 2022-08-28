The Illinois general election ballot was certified Friday. The Illinois State Board of Elections explains what this means for Illinois voters and what happens next.
The general election in Illinois will take place in November. Before the election, the ballot must be certified by the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Matt Dietrich, public information officer with the state elections board, explained the process.
"Before certification happens, our board will decide on the remaining objections to any of the candidates," Dietrich said. "These were either independent or new party candidates who just filed with us, or they were the established party candidates slated to fill vacancies through nomination."
Statewide candidates were certified last week and the local candidates will be certified this week.
"For the local candidates, [Aug. 31], all local election authorities will certify all of their ballots," Dietrich told The Center Square. "So after that, the voters will know everyone from governor and U.S. senators all the way down to their local county board officials."
The state-wide election features Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey facing off against incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Libertarian candidate Scott Schluter is also expected to be certified for the ballot. Republican Dan Brady is running against Alexi Giannoulias for secretary of state, while Republican Tom Demmer challenges Democratic incumbent Mike Frerichs for treasurer with Libertarian Preston Nelson expected to be certified.
Also statewide, voters will have a choice between incumbent Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Republican challenger Thomas DeVore and Libertarian Daniel Robin. Up for voters to consider is also incumbent Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Republican candidate Shannon Teresi and Libertarian Deidre McCloskey.
Another statewide item is the proposed labor amendment that asks voters to amend the Illinois Constitution to codify collective bargaining issues. Supporters say the measure will benefit organized labor. Opponents say the measure will lead to tax increases.
For the U.S. Congress, statewide voters will consider between U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Schaumburg, who running for re-election against GOP nominee Kathy Salvi. Libertarian Bill Redpath is expected to be certified Friday.
Early voting begins Sept. 29. The general election is Nov. 8.