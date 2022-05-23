COVID Vaccine 8.jpg

AARP is teaming up with Illinois officials to urge seniors to get their second COVID-19 booster shot. During a virtual discussion, state experts said the second booster shot is recommended for people over 50, those 12 and older with a compromised immune system and anyone who originally received the single Johnson and Johnson shot.

Illinois Department on Aging Director Paula Basta was asked where to get the booster.

You can also visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ to search for locations. The state Department of Public Health says you should wait at least four months after your last dose to get the second booster.