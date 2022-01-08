The state of Illinois will offer a free mass vaccination clinic this Sunday on the SIU-Edwardsville campus for any Illinois resident who wants a COVID-19 vaccine or booster. The event will be held from (new time) 9am to 3pm at the Vadalabene Center on a first come, first serve basis with all three U.S. approved vaccines available. It’s one of four weekend clinics being offer in the state.
Due to the recent spike in COVID-19, there has been a growing demand in receiving the vaccine for the first time along with the booster. As with all state mass vaccination clinics, vaccines are available to any Illinois resident, and no appointment, no identification or health insurance will be required.
Earlier this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation to shorten the interval from 6 months to 5 months for when people who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can get a booster dose. Only people who received two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during their primary series can now receive an mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) booster dose 5 months after their second shot.
The booster interval remains the same for those who received the Moderna vaccine (6 months) or the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine for their primary series. While adults have the ability to mix-and-match their booster vaccine, 12- through 17-year-olds are only eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech booster.
