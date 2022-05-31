The Illinois Courts wants to hear feedback from the public about holding proceedings remotely. A task force under the Illinois Judicial Conference is launching two surveys, one for the public and one for legal professionals, according to State Appellate Court Justice Mary Rochford.
The surveys ask about the benefits and drawbacks of remote proceedings, barriers to participating and whether certain cases or types of hearings should continue to be offered virtually. To participate, go to: https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/additional-resources/remote-proceedings/