The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging all who are eligible to take advantage of the new booster shots that have been authorized by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FDA granted emergency use authorization for two new booster vaccines that include a component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19, including the two newest variants.
IDPH expects to receive 580,000 doses of the new vaccines for distribution in the next week.