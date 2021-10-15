Lewis and Clark Community College President Ken Trzaska is looking for answers from the state in regard to funding for the college's Main Complex Renovation Project.
In August, the college closed two floors of Baldwin and Caldwell Halls, both in the Main Complex, to address safety and health concerns involving ventilation issues contributing to the growth of mold.
The state allocated $37.5 million to the project in 2019, but the college has yet to see any of the money. State Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) addressed the situation in a meeting with the RiverBend Growth Association.
In September, the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees approved $12.5 million for the project, which represents a 25 percent match to support the renovation.