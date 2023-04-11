Thirty-three county state’s attorneys, including Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, have filed with the Illinois Supreme Court in support for the case challenging Illinois’ gun and magazine ban. The Macon County case from state Rep. Dan Caulkins challenges Illinois’ gun and magazine ban on the grounds it violates equal protections.
The law doesn’t apply to police or others in the law enforcement and security industries. After the county judge issued a final judgment against the law, the state appealed directly to the Illinois Supreme Court. Haine is leading the “friend of the court” brief in support of Caulkins with a bipartisan group of state’s attorneys looking to overturn the law.
Joining Haine from this region are the state’s attorneys from Jersey, Calhoun, and Monroe counties. The state-level case to be heard mid-May is separate from the federal case in the Southern District of Illinois set to be heard in East St. Louis on Wednesday.