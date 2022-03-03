While the statewide mask mandate has been lifted for most places in Illinois, the legal battle continues on several fronts, including a case challenging the mask requirement rule in the Illinois House. For several days of session, Republican state Rep. Blaine Wilhour has been ejected from the House by Democrats for not wearing a mask. Last week, he sued the Illinois House Speaker. On Tuesday, he remained on the floor, but his vote switch was locked.
Wilhour said they can’t hide behind decorum rules.
The Speaker’s office didn’t return a message by the Illinois Radio Network seeking comment. On Monday, the speaker’s office said masks would still be required because lawmakers will be working close together and several counties of the state are still have high rates of COVID-19 transmission. A hearing on the case is set for Wednesday in Sangamon County.