A local lawmaker recently collected hundreds of valentines from local students and residents for the “Valentines for Veterans” program. State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) sponsored the program for the second year and received valentine cards with a special thank you, including well-wishes to veterans that served our nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Elik tells The Big Z there were more than enough to go around.
She says they received valentines from places like West Elementary School and Burt Shelter Care in Alton.