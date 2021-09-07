For the first time in more than 40 years, there is no longer a do-not-eat advisory for fish caught in the Illinois River.
In August, the Illinois Department of Public Health removed the last remaining species on the list — channel catfish — from the list.
“Any fish species from the Illinois River that we have sampled can now be safely consumed, providing that people follow our fish advisory guidance,” said Brian T. Koch, environmental toxicology program manager for the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Anglers and consumers can check the latest advisory.
The Illinois DPH encourages people to eat local fish as long as they are aware that, for some people, eating certain types of fish more than once a week is not advisable.
Nursing mothers, women of childbearing age and children — particularly young girls — should avoid eating certain types of fish, including canned tuna, more than once a week. There is no immediate danger in eating fish that contain low levels of contaminants. However, those contaminants remain in the body and build up over time.
Nearly all fish that are caught or purchased in supermarkets in Illinois contain levels of contaminants, Koch said.
“Store-bought fish also contains contaminants,” Koch said. “Just because you are buying fish in a store doesn’t mean it is any more or less contaminated than what we have in Illinois.”
From the 1930s through the 1970s, spills, leaks, equipment deterioration and improper disposal contaminated the Illinois River with toxic PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls). PCBs were widely used as an insulator in electrical equipment and in other industrial uses until they were banned by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 1979. Many types of local fish that thrive in the Illinois River, including bass, drum, crappie and bluegill, were put on the Illinois River do-not-eat list in the 1980s because they contained high concentrations of PCBs.
The DPH regularly monitors Illinois River fish for contaminants. Fish from each stretch of the 270-mile Illinois River are sampled every five years. Year by year, as contamination levels have improved, specific types of fish have been removed from the list.
Only channel catfish from two stretches of the Illinois River in northern industrial areas remained on the list this year. In August, using the most current data, the DPH was finally able to clear the channel catfish from the list.
“If you look at the data throughout the state — not just the Illinois River — the PCB concentrations have drastically declined,” Koch said. “We have made quite a bit of progress.”