More than two years after being approved, the State of Illinois has released funding for a major renovation project at Godfrey’s Lewis and Clark Community College. The state approved $37.5 million in 2019 for the project, which is now underway due to some serious issues found last summer in the main complex.
In August, the college closed two floors of Baldwin and Caldwell Halls, both in the Main Complex, to address safety and health concerns involving H-VAC issues contributing to the growth of mold. State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) says she saw the problems firsthand during a tour of the college.
Last fall the Board of Trustees at the college approved a $12.5 million funding match to support the project. The closures displaced 46 faculty, 26 offices, and 136 class sections, for a total of 153 classroom moves to other locations on campus and 33 moves from face-to-face to virtual.