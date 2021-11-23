The FDA and Illinois Department of Public Health are joining in recommending COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. Most of the state remains at a high risk for transmission of the virus, and new cases increased 25% over the past week in Illinois.
Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says with that in mind, it's a good idea to get the extra protection.
Ezike says the booster should be given six months after the Pfizer or Moderna shots and two months after the Johnson & Johnson version. To find a vaccine booster location near you, go to: vaccines.gov