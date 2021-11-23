The FDA and Illinois Department of Public Health are recommending COVID-19 booster shots for all adults.
Most of the state remains at a high risk for transmission of the virus, and new cases increased 25 percent over the past week in Illinois.
Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said with that in mind, it's a good idea to get the extra protection.
Ezike said the booster should be given six months after the Pfizer or Moderna shots and two months after the Johnson & Johnson version. To find a vaccine booster location near you, visit vaccines.gov.