Rebate checks started going out this week, hitting the mailboxes and bank accounts of Illinois residents. Governor JB Pritzker says taxpayers will soon see the checks from the Illinois Family Relief Plan. It will take 8 weeks to issue all the rebate checks to anyone who qualifies and filed a 2021 state income tax return.
Comptroller Susana Mendoza says her office will begin to issue checks immediately.
Individuals making under $200,000 will receive $50, couples making under $400,000 will receive $100 and families with dependents will get a $100 a dependent up to $300. And those qualifying tax-payers who took a property tax rebate will receive that same amount in another rebate.