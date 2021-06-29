Schools across the state are looking for more guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education about returning to class this fall.
Education publication Chalk Beat reports the Large Unit District Association, which represents 52 of the state’s largest districts, sent ISBE a letter last week demanding the state publish health guidelines for schools to coincide with the governor’s Phase 5 reopening.
The Red Hill School Board, in state Rep. Adam Niemerg’s district, has already relaxed its mask policy.
The ISBE didn’t return messages seeking comment. Niemerg said local taxpayers want local control of their schools.
ISBE gave Red Hill a hearing date for July 8, to which the district has 60 days to submit a “corrective plan” to the regional superintendent and state superintendent.