Remote learning took its toll on many students during the pandemic, and now an Illinois program aims to address learning loss during that time.
Administered by the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the Illinois Tutoring Initiative program will team up school districts and universities around the state.
Laurie Elish-Piper, dean of the College of Education at Northern Illinois University, said priority will be given to school districts most affected by the pandemic.
“So basically looking at things like the number of remote days they had, looking at their funding, looking at the number of students who are classified as low income, looking at all those variables,” said Elish-Piper.
NIU was awarded $3.4 million to serve as the coordinating hub for Region 2 in the northwest part of the state. Tutors hired by NIU will focus on math and reading with children in third through eighth grades.
Elish-Piper said qualified tutors can include candidates in teacher licensure programs, allowing students to gain teaching experience while in school.
“It will be a great opportunity for them to get additional experience but also to get paid to be a tutor,” she said.
The tutoring opportunity is not just for college students. Retired teachers, parents and community members are also encouraged to apply. Training will be conducted via modules created by Illinois State University faculty and staff. ISU will manage the tutor matching system and serve as a hub for data collection and research.
Funding for the program comes from the federal government’s investment of nearly $8 billion in pandemic relief for Illinois schools.