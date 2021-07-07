One person is dead in a two-vehicle crash this morning on Illinois 111 in southern Madison County just north of Interstates 55/70. The crash took place just after 4 a.m. According to information from the Illinois State Police, a 2008 Ford Ranger was parked along the northbound side of the road, unoccupied, when it was hit by a 2007 Chevy Cobalt.
The impact caused the truck to overturn and dump debris across the roadway, coming to rest along the right side of the road on its side. The Cobalt came to rest against a concrete wall off the right side of the roadway and caught fire. The crash remains under investigation.