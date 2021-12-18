The Illinois State Police installed three new interactive kiosks as another way for people to apply or update Firearm Owners Identification card information.
The kiosks are placed in three different locations in the state at Illinois State Police facilities in Lockport, Springfield, and Du Quoin.
The kiosks are designed to help those without a good internet connection or lack of access to the internet, make the changes they need regarding their FOID information, State Police spokesperson Elizabeth Clausing said.
"They are currently placed in North, Central, and South regions in the state, and it really is another option for citizens without access to online devices," Clausing said.
The machines are set up for FOID card applications and can do other services as well, Clausing said.
"It provides assistance with name and address changes, renewals, and new applications online, uploading photos to the application," Clausing said. "Any kind of assistance with correcting rejected applications the kiosk can do."
The kiosks are up and running on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Locations:
Northern Illinois
- Illinois State Police District 5
- 16648 Broadway St., Lockport, IL
- Regular hours: M-F 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Central Illinois
- Illinois State Police Central Headquarters
- 801 S. 7th St., Springfield, IL
- Regular hours: M-F 8 a.m.-12 p.m. & 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Southern Illinois
- Illinois State Police District 13
- 1391 S. Washington St., Du Quoin, IL
- Regular hours: M-F 8 a.m.-12 p.m. & 1 p.m.-4 p.m.