The Illinois Department of Transportation is urging the public to take advantage of its winter road conditions website before traveling. With the first major snowstorm of the season now behind us, more is likely in the months ahead.
IDOT’s Paul Wappel recommends checking: Getting Around Illinois dot com.
Wappel says families should also make sure their car is well stocked with emergency supplies like blankets, a windshield scraper, flares, a flashlight and first aid kit. Find the web link at https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/