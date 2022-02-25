Ukraine conflict 1.jpg

State officials are offering thoughts and legislation in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Some lawmakers spoke about the conflict during session and held a moment of silence. That includes Representative Tom Demmer of Dixon, who is calling for millions more in funding for Illinois’ refugee resettlement program.

Governor JB Pritzker tweeted about standing united against tyranny and some lawmakers, like Representative Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego spoke on the House floor. She’s a Marine Corp veteran and has a son in the Navy.

House Minority Leader Jim Durkin has proposed a bill requiring the state to divest in any pension funds with Russian companies and prohibiting the state’s treasury from holding any Russian assets.