The Riverbend is featured prominently in a promotional video for Illinois' new tourism marketing campaign "Middle of Everything." The idea is to highlight Illinois as the center of culture, history, food, architecture and more. The ads were directed by and star Emmy and Golden Globe award winning actress, Jane Lynch.
She's an Illinois native and says working on the campaign has been an incredible experience.
To learn more about the "Middle of Everything" campaign and find recommended itineraries visit the website: https://www.enjoyillinois.com/middle-of-everything