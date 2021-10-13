It's the time of year to focus on grain bin safety, according to the Illinois Department of Labor. Grain entrapment is one of the most common hazards and can be caused by a few dangerous situations, according to the agency's Hap Hileman.
If a worker must enter a grain bin, it's advised to never go in alone, turn off and lock anything that can make the grain move, and use a body harness for safety. The air inside should also be tested to ensure there is enough oxygen and no combustible or toxic gasses.