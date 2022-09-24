The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is highlighting the state's Recreational Access Program. Nearly 97% of land in Illinois is privately owned, leaving outdoor enthusiasts limited places to hunt and engage in other recreational activites. That's where the recreational access program, or "IRAP" comes in, according to DNR's Tammy Miller.
IRAP currently has more than 27,000 acres in 50 counties throughout the state. More information about hunting and fishing on IRAP land or joining the program as a landowner is available on the illinois department of natural resources website.