Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a lawsuit and agreed interim order with Phillips 66 stemming from the railcar incident earlier this month in which four railcars leaked contaminated sulfuric acid. The incident began late in the day June 2, and by the following morning a Code Red alert was sent out advising nearby residents to shelter at home, keep windows and doors shut, and not run air conditioners.
As of June 9, the cars were resealed and returned to Phillips 66's refinery. The interim order requires Phillips 66 to take immediate action to conduct a root cause analysis of the events causing the releases, submit the report to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) for review and approval, and establish procedures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Phillips 66 must also submit to the IEPA all air monitoring data, remove and dispose of the venting tank cars and their remaining contents, and monitor other tank cars loaded during the same time period for similar emissions. Raoul's lawsuit is based on a referral from the IEPA, and seeks civil penalties under the Illinois Environmental Protection Act.
