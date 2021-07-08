Illinois State Fair grandstand concert tickets have been selling well. Ticket sales have hit nearly 24,500 so far, and top sellers include Kane Brown, Sammy Hagar, Toby Keith, and comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.
State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon says he hopes the concerts prove as popular as they did during the last fair.
Badflower, Chris Young, and the I Love the 90's Tour will also be playing. You can buy your tickets online at Ticketmaster.com or the grandstand box office. More details about add-ons are available at https://www2.illinois.gov/statefair/Pages/default.aspx