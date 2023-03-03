The Madison County Mass Transit District is receiving $388,000 and the City of Jerseyville gets $600,000 through the state’s Open Space Land and Acquisition Development or “OSLAD” program. That[s just part of the nearly $60 million in grants for local park and recreation projects in Illinois announced this week.
This is the largest round of grants from the program, says Governor Pritzker.
Other projects include replacing public outdoor swimming pools and building splash pads as well as extending hiking trails and installing lights at local soccer fields. In Macoupin County, the City of Benld will build a park on the site of former Benld Elementary School, which was destroyed by underground mine subsidence in 2009. The city will receive a $600,000 OSLAD grant to develop that park.