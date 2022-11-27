Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey has been awarded an Adult Volunteer Literacy Grant in the amount of nearly $65,000 from the office of Illinois Secretary of State/Illinois State Librarian Jesse White. The grant will help fund L&C’s Project Read, which offers adult education programs in basic reading, math, and English language skills.
Adult Education Assistant Dean Valerie Harris tells The Big Z another grant in the amount of $50,000 has been awarded to the college’s Alton Area Family Literacy Program.
Over 10,000 students are projected to be served by adult literacy programs around the state. For more information on Lewis and Clark’s Adult Literacy programs call 468-4141.