Starting next year, most Illinois employers will be required to provide paid sick leave, even for part-time employees. Business groups are working to explain the issue to employers.
“This issue has been kicked around for three or four years,” Jay Shattuck, a lobbyist for the chamber, told The Center Square. “We were finally able to come to an agreement with the sponsors.”
The chamber usually opposes employer mandates, Shattuck said.
“We always have concerns about any mandate,” he said. “The best one to determine what works for a company is the employer – not a one-size-fits-all government mandate.”
Shattuck warned the policy could be abused, like a worker calling in sick and taking off for Las Vegas.
“Certainly,” Shattuck said.
As to powers employers have to prevent that abuse, he said “that will be very, very limited."
In the past 10 years, many Illinois companies have recognized the need for “personal days,” Shattuck said. PTO, or paid time off, is a common benefit at many companies.
“Employers don’t expect people to give a reason as to why they want a day off,” Shattuck said. “It can be a vacation. It can be attending a child’s school conference. Whatever the worker wants to use it for, the employer really doesn’t care.”
In some cases, paid sick leave can work to an employer’s advantage. People who have COVID-19 or people who get the flu will be more likely to stay home and not infect everybody else if they know their paychecks won’t be docked, Shattuck said.
The new law asks employees to give a seven-day notice before they take PTO, but seven days is not required. If a person has to go to the hospital or if their child is ill, they are entitled to last minute time off with pay.
“Employers are going to have to adjust accordingly when that occurs,” Shattuck said.
The new mandate will apply to every employer in the state, from the very smallest employer to the very largest, Shattuck said.
“If you’ve got one employee, that person is eligible for paid time off,” he said.
The smaller the employer, the more burden the mandate will be, Shattuck said. He and other opponents worked hard to secure a small employer exemption, but they lost that fight. The original proposal required 52 hours of paid time off a year. Opponents were able to negotiate that down to 40 hours, Shattuck said.
“We did the best job we could for employers but the politics in Springfield, the supermajority of Democrats in both the House and the Senate, was for this,” Shattuck said.
The part of the new regulation that most concerns Chamber of Commerce members is the requirement that entitles part time employees to paid sick leave.
“Companies that rely on a lot of part-time workers will have to look at that,” Shattuck said. “They may have to move to fewer part-time workers and more full-time staff.”
Opponents pushed the start of the new mandate to Jan. 1, 2024, to give companies plenty of time to get ready. The Illinois Chamber is meeting with employment attorneys and working to come up with guidelines for members, Shattuck said.