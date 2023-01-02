The price of a stamp will go up in the new year. The United States Postal Service officially announced the planned hike back in October, and it will take effect on January 22. A first-class Forever stamp will increase from 60 to 63 cents per stamp.
The price for 1-ounce metered mail will increase to 60 cents, and the price to send a domestic postcard will increase to 48 cents. A 1-ounce letter mailed to another country would increase to $1.45. There will be no change to the single-piece letter and flat additional-ounce price, which remains at 24 cents. The USPS is currently in the midst of a 10-year plan called Delivering for America, meant to overhaul the service to be more self-sustaining, modernize it and improve service.