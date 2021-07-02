The annual Fireworks Fest at St. Mary’s Church in Alton is coming up Saturday evening, corresponding with the city’s fireworks display. A celebration of the Independence Day holiday, there will be food, soda, beer, ice cream and games for the whole family, according to event organizers.
Father Paul Nguyen said this event is great fun.
The event starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the band Big Shake Daddies starting at 6 p.m. There will be a needle in a haystack game, in which you try to find a long, dull, plastic needle in an actual haystack. Paul said their location at the corner of Langdon and Third streets offers a great view of the fireworks.