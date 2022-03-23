There is a new manager coming to St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto. The St. Louis Regional Airport Authority recently selected Daniel Adams to oversee the airport’s daily operations and lead its future growth and development. Adams is a native St. Louisan and is returning to the area after a decade of airport operations experience in Augusta, Georgia and Columbus, Ohio.
Adams will be the third person to hold the job in recent months. After retiring near the end of 2021, David Miller was succeeded by Bob Snuck, who resigned in January. Robert L. McDaniel has been acting as interim manager since then. St. Louis Regional Airport provides more than 1,500 jobs with an annual economic impact of $480 million, serving a diverse clientele from private aviators to Fortune 500 companies, the U.S. military, and regional aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers.