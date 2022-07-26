A 19-year-old St. Louis man is being held in the Wood River Jail, accused of a number of crimes tied to vehicle burglaries in the area. Arion M. Thurman is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons, and five counts of Burglary.
At about 3am Monday, a resident in the 300 block of E. Lorena Avenue called police due to a car alarm sounding. When police got there, a suspect fled on foot. During the investigation another person was taken into custody, allegedly in possession of a stolen firearm with an extended magazine. A juvenile believed to be involved was taken into custody. Investigators believe over 20 vehicle burglaries were committed within city limits by the two, all targeting unlocked vehicles. The juvenile was sent to the Madison County Detention Center. Thurman is being held on a $100,000 bond.