The St. Louis Area Food Bank is an organization that helps put food on the shelves of many area food pantries, but how does it get funding?
Much of their ability to help comes through a partnership with the United Way of Greater St. Louis, and a member of the Food Bank appeared on Let’s Talk on Monday to make a plea for the United Way’s 2021 fundraising campaign.
Rachel Anders, a grant writer for the St. Louis Area Food Bank, talked about how reliant they are on the United Way’s assistance.
The United Way of Greater St. Louis fundraising campaign runs through early November. The need appears to be as great as ever, as many are still reeling from the financial impacts of the ongoing pandemic.